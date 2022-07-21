Auckland e-scooter store robbed three times in one month

Source: 1News

An e-scooter shop on Auckland’s North Shore has been robbed three separate times over the last month.

By Jack Horsnell

The most recent incident happened on Wednesday night when two hooded individuals entered the store and helped themselves to helmets and clothes that were hanging on the wall.

The store, which is located in Devonport, had its workshop and then the main store was broken into on July 8 and 9.

Jonno Leonard, the store's owner, posted a video of the robbery on Facebook urging anyone with information on the perpetrators to come forward.

Leonard told 1News that while incidents like these had an effect on the business, the impact on staff morale was far more significant.

“It really throws off your game,” he said.

“It makes everyone here worried, and upset that we’re getting targeted.”

Since the first robbery, the store has had to start locking away all scooters at night to avoid having their stock stolen.

No scooters were taken in the most recent break-in.

The store has reported the robbery to the police, and the incident is now under investigation.

