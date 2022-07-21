Ammo, cash and drug-making equipment seized in gang crackdown

Source: 1News

More than $22,000 in cash, along with ammunition and meth-making equipment, was seized by police as they continue their nationwide gang crackdown.

Over $22,000 in cash seized by police.

Over $22,000 in cash seized by police. (Source: NZ Police)

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said a 34-year-old man with gang links is facing firearms and dishonesty charges after officers executed a warrant at his Conifer Grove address late last week as part of Operation Cobalt.

The police discovered cash, 9mm ammunition and "a quantity of cannabis along with other gang paraphernalia".

The search also led officers to a south Auckland storage facility where they discovered equipment possibly used to manufacture methamphetamine, along with a stolen motorbike that was reported missing in 2020.

"The motorbike is valued at over $20,000 and the owner, who did not have insurance on the bike, was more than happy when we contacted him about it being recovered," Proctor said.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

