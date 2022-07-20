Tall Blacks reach Asia Cup quarter-finals after thumping Syria

The Tall Blacks have booked a place in the Asia Cup quarter-finals after a comprehensive win over Syria in Jakarta.

Taine Murray controls the ball for the Tall Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand took down Syria 97-58 to send them through to the final eight, with their next opponent being South Korea in a rematch of their third-place match from the 2017 Asia Cup.

Taine Murray led the way in Kiwi scoring with 16 points while Flynn Cameron had 14 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists in only 14 minutes.

Sam Timmins and Sam Mennenga also added in 12 and 11 points respectively, while Taylor Britt also had 10 points on a four-from-four shooting performance along with six assists.

The Tall Blacks take on South Korea on Thursday morning with the winner of the quarter-final then facing Australia or Japan in the semis.