Steven Adams lauded for 'humble' act at Auckland Airport

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams impressed a member of the public with a "humble" act at Auckland Airport.

Steven Adams. (Source: Associated Press)

The NBA star, who has forged an impressive career on the court while also wooing American media with his humbleness and Kiwi charm, has gone viral for again showing that latter trait in an unexpected environment.

JUCY Snooze Managing Director Tim Alpe took to social media on Tuesday to recount his recent observation of Adams as the pair waited for a flight to Rotorua in an Air New Zealand Koru Lounge at Auckland Airport.

Alpe said Adams sat near him, sporting his usual camouflage attire he wears on game day's in the NBA, before opting to get something to eat.

"I saw him head up to the self service food area and proceed to demo a hearty breakfast, befitting someone of his size," Alpe said.

"I then witnessed something really cool. After finishing his breakfast he proceeded to take all his dirty dishes up to the kitchen and thank the staff personally."

Alpe was blown away by the basketball star's humbleness.

"This is a man who earns $20m+ per annum, could fly private if he wanted and who could easily get used to people doing everything for him," he said.

"Instead here he is putting his dishes away, despite the lounge having staff who collect them from your table.

"I thought it was totally cool and just reiterated to me what a legend he is in so many ways. A real credit to Rotorua and New Zealand. He is a perfect example of class having nothing to do with wealth and status.

"Being respectful and humble costs nothing and goes along way."

Alpe isn't the only one to have spotted the 28-year-old since his return home, with the Rotorua native also spending time with Black Ferns from the Bay of Plenty rugby union.

A very special guest at @BOPRugby hub training today 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hKj7QfzHSz — Black Ferns (@BlackFerns) July 19, 2022

Adams is back in New Zealand after reaching the NBA playoffs for a seventh time in his nine-year NBA career, although his campaign with the Memphis Grizzlies ended in the second round at the hands of eventual champions, the Golden State Warriors.