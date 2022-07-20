Rockfall closes major route near Murchison

Rockfall has closed a major road linking Nelson with the West Coast.
State Highway 6 near Murchison is blocked by a number of large rocks that fell overnight.
The road is a major link between the Nelson region and the West Coast, and the inland route to Christchurch.
Some vehicles were initially trapped by the rockfall but have since been able to get travelling.
"Travellers are urged to delay their journey if possible," NZTA said.
"Otherwise, the only alternative route for people travelling from Christchurch to Nelson is via State Highway 1 – which will add an hour to travel times. There is no direct route to the West Coast from Nelson."
It comes amid flooding and slips in parts of Canterbury which left a number of communities cut off.