Rockfall closes major route near Murchison

Source: 1News

Rockfall has closed a major road linking Nelson with the West Coast.

Rockfall on SH6 near Murchison

Rockfall on SH6 near Murchison (Source: Waka Kotahi NZTA )

State Highway 6 near Murchison is blocked by a number of large rocks that fell overnight.

The road is a major link between the Nelson region and the West Coast, and the inland route to Christchurch.

Some vehicles were initially trapped by the rockfall but have since been able to get travelling.

Rocks on SH6 near Murchison

Rocks on SH6 near Murchison (Source: Waka Kotahi NZTA)

"Travellers are urged to delay their journey if possible," NZTA said.

"Otherwise, the only alternative route for people travelling from Christchurch to Nelson is via State Highway 1 – which will add an hour to travel times. There is no direct route to the West Coast from Nelson."

It comes amid flooding and slips in parts of Canterbury which left a number of communities cut off.

New ZealandTravelNelsonWest Coast

Popular Stories

1

Minister sent stern letter to fuel companies over fuel margins

2

Elton John adds new city to 2023 NZ tour

3

Rockfall closes major route near Murchison

4

'Give her a break': Willis defends PM's maskless group photo

5

Gunshots fired at house in Auckland's Glen Innes

Latest Stories

Putin, in Tehran, gets strong support from Iran over Ukraine

Gunshots fired at house in Auckland's Glen Innes

Heart condition forces Keven Mealamu out of Fight for Life

Minister sent stern letter to fuel companies over fuel margins

Clean-up ahead for parts of Otago, Canterbury after flooding

Related Stories

Sewage in South Westland river 'incredibly offensive'

'Extreme caution' urged in south as heavy rain, strong winds forecast

Health Minister’s leadership 'sadly lacking' - ex Coast DHB deputy

Over 20k Air NZ customers use Covid flexi policy to postpone travel