Rockfall closes major route near Murchison

Rockfall has closed a major road linking Nelson with the West Coast.

Rockfall on SH6 near Murchison (Source: Waka Kotahi NZTA )

State Highway 6 near Murchison is blocked by a number of large rocks that fell overnight.

The road is a major link between the Nelson region and the West Coast, and the inland route to Christchurch.

Some vehicles were initially trapped by the rockfall but have since been able to get travelling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rocks on SH6 near Murchison (Source: Waka Kotahi NZTA)

"Travellers are urged to delay their journey if possible," NZTA said.

"Otherwise, the only alternative route for people travelling from Christchurch to Nelson is via State Highway 1 – which will add an hour to travel times. There is no direct route to the West Coast from Nelson."

UPDATE 6:50AM

SH6 Murchison remains CLOSED between the intersections of SH65 and Hinehaka Rd, the next update will be provided by midday today. Please continue to avoid this area and delay your journey if possible. ^LZ https://t.co/IImdfTxcO1 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Top of the South (@WakaKotahiTotS) July 19, 2022

It comes amid flooding and slips in parts of Canterbury which left a number of communities cut off.