Meth hidden in box of LEGO leads to Southland man's arrest

Half a kilo of methamphetamine hidden in a box of LEGO has been intercepted at the border by customs and led to the arrest of a man in Southland.

Police said customs discovered the large amount of P, worth approximately $250,000 to $300,000, concealed within a box of LEGO from the US.

A search warrant was executed at a rural property in Omaui, near Invercargill, on Monday night leading to the arrest of a 46-year-old man, who has now been charged with importing a Class A drug.

Detective Sergeant Dave Kennelly, of the Southland Police Organised Crime Group, said police were committed to disrupting and dismantling drug operations such as these.

"We are confident this operation will result in a major disruption to the supply of methamphetamine in our region," he said.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and more arrests could follow.

