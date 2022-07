A fourth man has been charged over a man's death in a Whakatāne assault last month.

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms. (Source: 1News)

Mark Hohua, 48, died in hospital from injuries received on the evening of June 19.

On Thursday a 43-year-old man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court charged with his murder.

Police say it follows the previous arrests of three men aged 25, 32 and 34.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They have all made initial court appearances and are remanded in custody."