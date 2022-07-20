First half of 2022 NZ's second hottest on record - NIWA

The first six months of 2022 have been New Zealand’s second warmest on record according to a NIWA analysis, proving Aotearoa’s weather is no exception to the record-breaking extremes across the globe.

With an average national temperature of 15C, the period of January - June was 1.2C above the long-term 1981-2010 normal, according to NIWA’s Seven Station Temperature Series that began in 1909.

Compared to their average yearly temperatures, May was the warmest month and February was the coolest month.

Of the 10 warmest January-Junes on record, five have now occurred since 2016, with 2016 being the warmest at 1.4C above average.

The first six months of 2021 were the 9th warmest on record, but the heat of the final half of the year made 2021 New Zealand’s warmest year on record.

Rainfall has also been a story of extremes. For Southland, southern Otago, and Stewart Island/Rakiura, abnormally dry or drought conditions developed during summer, and dryness persisted and became more widespread during autumn.

There was also abnormal autumn dryness in Waikato and South Auckland in May.

The impact of ex-tropical cyclones and abundant moisture caused a very wet start to the year across Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.

Despite a wet and stormy start to July, temperatures for the majority of the country remain above average for the time of year.

NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll said that the continued influence of La Niña on New Zealand’s climate should keep temperatures on the warmer side for the rest of the year.

"It’s probably going to be another hot year when all is said and done," said Noll.

"The prospect for more easterly-quarter winds could see western areas of both islands turn drier during spring.

"Later in the year, New Zealand’s coastal sea temperatures could again heat up - this would see the odds for another warmer than average summer increase."