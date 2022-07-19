Female police officer knocked out in vicious Auckland assault

Source: 1News

A female police officer was knocked out in a vicious Auckland assault on Monday that was captured on camera.

A police car (file).

Video of the assault shows the sickening moment the female officer was punched in the face by a man in the middle of Great South Road, Manurewa.

The officer crumpled to the ground and police say she was knocked unconscious.

The man was then Tasered by another officer before eventually being arrested.

"Police responded to an incident on Great South Road around 12.17pm," police said in a statement.

"Upon arrival, one person has attempted to flee from police on foot, before allegedly assaulting an officer.

"One 27-year-old male is due to appear in Counties Manukau District Court today in relation to this incident, charged with intent to injure."

Police say the officer involved is now off work recovering.

