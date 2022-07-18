China floods leave at least 12 dead, thousands evacuated

Flash floods in southwest and northwest China have left at least a dozen dead and put thousands of others in harm's way, state media reported Sunday.

Rescuers evacuate stranded residents in central China's Hunan Province.

In the southwestern province of Sichuan, at least six people have died and another 12 are missing after torrential rain triggered flash floods, state-owned news outlet CGTN reported.

Some 1,300 people had been evacuated as of Saturday, the report said.

Meanwhile, in Longnan city in the northwestern province of Gansu, another six deaths were reported and 3,000 people have been evacuated, state broadcaster CCTV said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainfall in the worst affected areas was almost double the July average.

The news comes only weeks after major flooding forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people in China's southern Guangdong and Jiangxi provinces, as heavy rainfall collapsed roads and swept away houses, cars and crops and damaged roughly 1 million homes.