Surgeon failed to tell patient belly button removed

A surgeon has been found to have been at fault for failing to tell a patient their belly button had to be removed when their surgery had complications.

Surgery. (Source: istock.com)

A woman was getting surgery to repair an umbilical hernia. During the operation, the surgeon removed her umbilicus (belly button) due to an unexpected complication.

However, the woman was not told post-surgery her belly button had been removed, and only discovered it a week later when her dressings were removed.

Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell said while it was reasonable for the surgeon to remove the woman's belly button due to the complications, the communication with the patient afterwards was inadequate.

McDowell considered the surgeon had a responsibility to tell the woman it had been necessary to deviate from the expected surgery and remove her belly button in a way that enabled her to retain and process the information.

She also said the DHB's standard agreement to treatment form was inadequate as it failed to provide space for specific details discussed with the patient.

Following the case, the surgeon agreed to undertake further training on communication and documentation and volunteered to make a brochure on umbilical hernia surgery. The DHB also agreed to amend its form to include space of specific risks discussed with patients to be documented.