'Something wrong' with ABs, Shelford says, after Ireland series loss

The All Blacks aren't "gelling that well" under coach Ian Foster - according to Sir Wayne "Buck" Shelford - with Foster under intense pressure following New Zealand's historic Test series loss to Ireland.

Ian Foster and Sam Cane. (Source: Photosport)

The All Blacks' great spoke to Breakfast on Monday, following Ireland's 32-22 series clinching third Test win in Wellington on Saturday.

It was the first time since 1998 that the All Blacks have lost two Tests in a row at home.

"You can see that there's something wrong with the team, it's just not gelling that well." Shelford said.

"Under pressure, they're a team that doesn't always crack but they end up making a lot more mistakes than what they'd normally make."

Shelford says it's important the coaching team is looked at, particularly head coach Ian Foster.

"If it comes to Ian Foster being dropped or possibly standing down, the decision's got to come from the NZRU (New Zealand Rugby Union).

"We as a country, all we want is our All Blacks team to keep winning," he said.

Shelford also said a lot of players have changed over the past decade but the way the All Blacks play hasn't evolved.

Former Blues player and Fiji international Isa Nacewa appeared on Breakfast alongside Shelford. He said the NZRU need to make a decision about whether Foster keeps his job or not.

"They have to make a decision sooner rather than later, players have to react, no matter what they do they'll buy in, you'll never doubt their efforts the players put in that's unquestionable.

"Have they got the right support, have they got the right coaches that'll be the difference in the deciding factor but whatever decision, it just needs to be clear. So everyone can hear it, so no one's thrown under the bus," he said.

On Sunday, New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson described the All Blacks’ performances in losing their three-Test series against Ireland as “not acceptable”.

In a strongly-worded statement sent to media a day after Ireland's win, chief executive Robinson made clear his displeasure at the recent performances by Ian Foster’s men, who have lost four of their last five Tests.

“Congratulations to the Irish team for their well-deserved win last night but clearly the performance across the series for the All Blacks was not acceptable as we know they have reflected,” Robinson said.

“We all know there is a huge amount of work to do. Our focus now is to work with Ian and his team to understand thoroughly in advance of the Rugby Championship what is needed to improve performance and where to from here. We will begin this work immediately.”