'Not acceptable' - NZ Rugby boss on All Blacks' defeat

New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson has described the All Blacks’ performances in losing their three-Test series against Ireland as “not acceptable”.

Ian Foster reacts to the All Blacks' defeat in Wellington, with one of his assistants Scott McLeod in the background. (Source: Photosport)

In a strongly-worded statement sent to media a day after Ireland’s 32-22 victory in Wellington clinched their historic series victory, chief executive Robinson made clear his displeasure at the recent performances by Ian Foster’s men, who have lost four of their last five Tests.

“Congratulations to the Irish team for their well-deserved win last night but clearly the performance across the series for the All Blacks was not acceptable as we know they have reflected,” Robinson said.

“We all know there is a huge amount of work to do. Our focus now is to work with Ian and his team to understand thoroughly in advance of the Rugby Championship what is needed to improve performance and where to from here. We will begin this work immediately.”

Robinson’s statement, with its talk of an immediate “thorough review”, will add to the growing pressure on Foster and his many assistants.

Should they all survive that review, playing the world champion Springboks twice in South Africa next month may hasten changes anyway.

Foster, the former assistant to Steve Hansen who was appointed as head coach after the 2019 World Cup, beat Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson for the top job.

The groundswell among a dissatisfied New Zealand rugby-following public wanting Robertson installed will only grow after the All Blacks’ two defeats in Dunedin and Wellington. It’s the first time the All Blacks have lost consecutive Tests at home since 1998.

Robertson has won the Super Rugby title every year since he took over at the Crusaders in 2017 – most recently in the final against the Blues at Eden Park in June.