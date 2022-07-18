Opinion: All roads lead to Joe Schmidt as possible All Blacks' saviour

So, what now for the All Blacks? New Zealand Rugby have stated they will investigate “thoroughly” how to improve the performances of their flagship team with the help of Ian Foster and his assistants as the Rugby Championship looms, but all roads lead to the immediate promotion of Joe Schmidt at the very least.

Joe Schmidt is likely poised to take a more active and important role with the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

It is inevitable that changes are coming – the only question is when and how widespread they will be.

It is inevitable, too, that Scott Robertson’s name will be thrown into the mix - the charismatic and highly successful Crusaders coach in possession of a near flawless Super Rugby record over six years which he has fashioned alongside assistant Jason Ryan, another who must now be considered as a potential solution.

Before what for the All Blacks was a disastrous series defeat to the Irish which, among other things, sent them tumbling to No.4 on World Rugby’s rankings, New Zealand Rugby would have probably viewed a series win and a 1-1 result over two Tests against the Springboks in South Africa as an acceptable return.

The All Blacks will now travel to South Africa, the world champions, after losing to Ireland at home for the first time, losing consecutive Tests at home for the first time since 1998, and apparently short of ideas on attack, defence, how to start Tests effectively, and how to defuse the danger of driving mauls.

They are also running out of time, with the next World Cup only 14 months away.

How deep the changes go and whether they extend to sweeping Foster and all of his assistants out must now be on NZR’s agenda; a potentially costly exercise given the head coach and John Plumtree, Brad Mooar, Scott McLeod, Greg Feek and Andrew Strawbridge have signed contracts which expire at the end of next year.

The only individual connected with the All Blacks management whose stocks have risen significantly over the past three weeks is Schmidt, the former Ireland head coach whose contract as a selector and analyst was to start after the Irish series but who was called in during the week of the first Test victory at Eden Park after Foster, McLeod and Feek had to isolate after testing positive for Covid.

It may have been coincidental that the All Blacks’ best performance of the series came in that week – and there is a school of thought that the leaders within the team stood up and took ownership before perhaps relaxing back into their comfort zone for the final Tests, but that in itself is a sign of a dysfunctional team.

Experienced lock Sam Whitelock reacts to the All Blacks' defeat to Ireland in Wellington. (Source: Photosport)

Either way, Schmidt, with a successful track record with Ireland, is likely to take a far more active and important role.

Could Schmidt be a way of transitioning Robertson into international rugby, with the man known as Razor taking over as head coach after the World Cup which kicks off in Paris next September?

Robertson would likely take Ryan with him as forwards coach, with scrum “consultant” Mike Cron potentially staying.

Incidentally, it’s difficult to remember the Crusaders conceding a try to a lineout drive over the past six years under Ryan, so he would presumably be of interest to the NZR board members after they watched the All Blacks meekly concede two in the recent 32-22 defeat to Ireland in Wellington.

That still leaves Schmidt and Robertson a little short on the attacking side of the game, but could they turn to Robertson's mentor Wayne Smith, the modern-day St Jude and patron saint of lost causes?

Smith is currently doing an emergency patch-up job with the Black Ferns as they prepare for the women’s World Cup here which starts in October.

Smith, who played an important part in the All Blacks’ World Cup successes in 2011 and 2015, wanted to ease away from the professional game but felt he couldn’t say no to the Black Ferns after their own relatively recent implosion and is said to be enjoying his time with them.

A coaching team of Schmidt, Robertson, Smith and Ryan would combine sharp and different thinking, experience and, presumably, fun.

One of Robertson’s shortcomings when he lost out on the top job to Foster after the 2019 World Cup was an alleged lack of heavyweight assistants.

Right now, as NZR attempt to get themselves out of a large hole for which they must take responsibility for, Robertson, who would be a hugely popular choice with the New Zealand public, may have just found them.