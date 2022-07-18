After bright start, Zoe Hobbs misses world champs 100m final

New Zealander Zoe Hobbs has failed to qualify for the 100m World Athletics Championship final in Eugene, Oregon, after coming fifth in her semifinal on Monday.

Zoe Hobbs, left, finishes fifth in her semifinal of the World Athletics Championships behind winner Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce, right. (Source: Getty)

The in-form Hobbs recorded a time of 11.13secs, just outside her new personal best of 11.08, an Oceania record, which she set in round one on Sunday.

It meant Hobbs finished 14th fastest of the 22 finishers over the three semifinals.

Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah qualified fastest with 10.82, with countrywoman Sherika Jackson next in 10.84 and Marie-Josee Ta Lou from the Ivory Coast qualifying third fastest with a season-best time of 10.87.

ADVERTISEMENT

After her record-breaking run on Sunday, Hobbs said: "I'm just stoked to make the semi, and to run a PB at the same time is really cool.

"Everyone said I got a good start, but I don't remember that. I was kind of just in my own lane. I didn't know I came second. I wasn't really noticing anything around me, I was just trying make sure I pieced together the right race.”

In her semifinal on Monday, Hobbs again made an excellent start, but she couldn’t stay with the leaders over the second 50m.

Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won Hobbs’ semifinal, slowed down at the finish to record 10.93 – the sixth fastest time overall.

In the second semifinal, won by Thompson-Herah, five women ran under 11 seconds.

Julien Alfred from Saint Lucia was disqualified for a false start in the first semifinal, with Tynia Gaither from the Bahamas disqualified for an even more marginal one in the third.