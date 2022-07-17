18-year-old stabbed in chest during night of Hamilton fights

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after fighting left three people hurt in Hamilton CBD overnight.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said another 18-year-old local man was stabbed in the chest after an incident near Hood Street.

He is in a stable condition in Waikato Hospital.

Patterson said police believed the stabbing was connected to "a number of assaults and fights" that happened just before 2.30am in the Market Place area.

He said the incidents left one man unconscious around the area after he was coward punched and kicked on the ground.

Another man was also assaulted, Patterson said.

Patterson said the 18-year-old who was arrested was facing charges over the stabbing and the other assaults.

The man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Monday.

Police wanted anyone with information or footage of the incidents to come forward.

"We are committed to identifying all those involved in last night’s events and holding them to account," Patterson said.

