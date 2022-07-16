Third La Niña may bring flooding and drought

It is becoming more likely there could be flooding in the north and drought in the south of Aotearoa this summer, a climate scientist says.

Electricity was cut to many homes and part of SH35 was closed due to flooding.

New data from the US weather service shows the likelihood the La Niña weather system will linger for a third year has increased to 66 percent.

A "triple dip" La Niña is rare, and has only happened a handful of times before.

New Zealand climate researcher Dr Jim Salinger said Aotearoa remained in the weather pattern, and could stay there for some time.

It could bring more heavy rain events to places like Gisborne this summer which have been lashed with storms in recent years.

It could also mean a calmer summer wind-wise for Wellington.

Salinger said of course each season has its own character and was not identical to the last.

La Niña is also a factor in causing marine heat waves which has forced salmon farming closures and job losses in the Marlborough Sounds, and bleached tens of millions of sea sponges this year.

