South Island warned of heavy rain, severe gales - MetService

Source: 1News

MetService warns heavy rain and severe gales may be on the horizon for much of the South Island.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

An orange level heavy rain warning has been issued for, Westland south of Otira, the headwaters of the Otago and Canterbury lakes, and Fiordland, from Sunday morning to Tuesday noon.

Downpours may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and resulting in surface flooding and slips, with thunderstorms possible.

The weather agency says it's possible the rain could worsen, and the warning level could be upgraded to red.

An orange level wind warning is in place for Canterbury, Otago, Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island from Sunday evening to Tuesday morning.

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, with gales possibly reaching 140 km/h in some areas.

Motorists are warned that driving could be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

New ZealandWeather NewsChristchurch and CanterburyDunedin and OtagoSouthland

Popular Stories

1

Ireland claim historic series win over All Blacks

2

Pressure squarely on ABs coaches after Ireland seal series

3

Man dressed like 'ninja' allegedly robs ASB in Auckland mall

4

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew

5

1News sports presenter Hayley Holt announces birth of baby boy

Latest Stories

South Island warned of heavy rain, severe gales - MetService

Pressure squarely on ABs coaches after Ireland seal series

Jan 6 hearing: Panel subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts

Ireland claim historic series win over All Blacks

Sri Lanka starts choosing ex-president's replacement

Related Stories

Questions raised on who will fund new stadium in Christchurch

Christchurch Hospital overwhelmed with Covid patients

Swathes of Northland dairy farm underwater after downpours

Fear factor: Study shows virtual reality can cure phobias