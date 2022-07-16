South Island warned of heavy rain, severe gales - MetService

MetService warns heavy rain and severe gales may be on the horizon for much of the South Island.

File picture. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

An orange level heavy rain warning has been issued for, Westland south of Otira, the headwaters of the Otago and Canterbury lakes, and Fiordland, from Sunday morning to Tuesday noon.

Downpours may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and resulting in surface flooding and slips, with thunderstorms possible.

The weather agency says it's possible the rain could worsen, and the warning level could be upgraded to red.

An orange level wind warning is in place for Canterbury, Otago, Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island from Sunday evening to Tuesday morning.

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, with gales possibly reaching 140 km/h in some areas.

Motorists are warned that driving could be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.