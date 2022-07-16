Pro-choice and pro-life protesters clash at Auckland rally

Source: 1News

Hundreds of pro-choice and a handful of pro-life activists clashed during a protest in Auckland on Saturday.

The protest was organised by abortion rights activists in response to the US Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v Wade. It began at Aotea Square before marching down Queen St.

A handful of pro-life counter protesters could be seen among the crowd.

Police appeared to be escorting one counter-protester, who could be heard shouting "abortion is murder" and "you can't get away with a crime."

A visibly upset crowd surrounded and confronted the man, who could be heard exchanging insults at the group and telling them to "shut up."

Pro-choice advocates march down Auckland's Queen Street.

The July 16 rally was the latest in New Zealand weeks after a controversial decision by the Supreme Court, overturned the federal law allowing blanket access to the medical procedure across the US.

The right to abortion will now be decided at the state level. Some conservative states have already enacted trigger laws, others are in the process of crafting future legislation.

Over the coming months, abortion bans are expected in roughly half of US states.

