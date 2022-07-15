Zero alcohol alternatives becoming more popular in NZ

Jacob Johnson
By Jacob Johnson, 1News Tonight Reporter
Source: 1News

Grant Caunter worked in the beer industry for over two decades before he decided to go sober.

"It was just part of me, you know the beer guy", he said.

"I took a look at myself and I was like 145kgs, procrastinating, no real goals."

In March this year, he started his own brand, State of Play, selling only non-alcoholic beer.

Many of the big booze brands are also releasing zero alcohol alternatives.

READ MORE: Alcohol stores allowing Afterpay, Govt urged to take action

"We've definitely seen the rise of zero alcohol beer, wine, and spirits over the last few years," says Dylan Firth from the NZ Alcohol Beverages Council.

"Beer, specifically, has seen like a 1000 per cent growth in 5 years.

He says it's a culture shift driven by young people.

"We've seen over the last 25 to 30 years that New Zealanders are drinking 25 per cent less than they were in the '70s and '80s."

The trend is only expected to grow.

"If you look over to more mature markets in Europe, for example - where the zero per cent category for some beers is around 10 per cent - I wouldn't be surprised if we see some growth in New Zealand," Firth said.

New ZealandSocial IssuesAlcohol

Popular Stories

1

'Prepare to evacuate' - wild NZ weather now lashing Rarotonga

2

Nelson man wins $1 million playing Instant Kiwi in his car

3

Nigel Owens: Refs were wrong on multiple fronts with Savea sub

4

Donald Trump's ex-wife Ivana dies aged 73

5

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to UK sexual assault charges

Latest Stories

Controversial Murupara GP won’t get seized ivermectin back – judge

Swathes of Northland dairy farm underwater after downpours

Photos: Afterglow of Tonga eruption illuminates sky above Antarctica

Review: The Phantom of the Open is a hole in one

Image released of car involved in Wellington liquor store ram-raid

Related Stories

Govt's anti-gang proposals well targeted - expert

Facial recognition software considered by government agencies

Rise in anti-Semitic hate speech online a risk to Jewish community

Kaupapa Māori power company helping those in need