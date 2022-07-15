Zero alcohol alternatives becoming more popular in NZ

Grant Caunter worked in the beer industry for over two decades before he decided to go sober.

"It was just part of me, you know the beer guy", he said.

"I took a look at myself and I was like 145kgs, procrastinating, no real goals."

In March this year, he started his own brand, State of Play, selling only non-alcoholic beer.

Many of the big booze brands are also releasing zero alcohol alternatives.

"We've definitely seen the rise of zero alcohol beer, wine, and spirits over the last few years," says Dylan Firth from the NZ Alcohol Beverages Council.

"Beer, specifically, has seen like a 1000 per cent growth in 5 years.

He says it's a culture shift driven by young people.

"We've seen over the last 25 to 30 years that New Zealanders are drinking 25 per cent less than they were in the '70s and '80s."

The trend is only expected to grow.

"If you look over to more mature markets in Europe, for example - where the zero per cent category for some beers is around 10 per cent - I wouldn't be surprised if we see some growth in New Zealand," Firth said.