Woman who died after being shot in West Auckland named

Source: 1News

A woman who died after being shot at a West Auckland property on Tuesday has been named by police.

Police cordon at scene of fatal shooting in Newington Rd, Henderson, Auckland.

She was Aitasi Carmella Hohenberger, 34, of Te Atatu.

Hohenberger was found critically injured at a property in Newington Road in Henderson after police responded to reports of gunfire shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.

First aid was given immediately by emergency services but the woman died at the scene.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder.

On Wednesday morning police said the pair knew each other.

The investigation into Hohenberger's death is ongoing.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

