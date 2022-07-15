Tegel warns of chicken nugget shortages amid staff illness

Source: 1News

Chicken producer Tegal say it's struggling to supply their products, like chicken nuggets, amid staff shortages.

Tegel Henderson factory.

Tegel Henderson factory. (Source: Supplied)

Tegel Foods chief executive Egbert Segers says product shortages are due to sickness and border closures.

Staff in Taranaki are being hit hard by illness which is impacting on the supply of fresh and frozen sausages, the company's chief commercial officer Yvonne Van Nes said.

"We're seeing a big impact on other products made in Auckland with chicken from the Taranaki plant, such as Nuggets and our Louisiana and Nashville Tegel Take Outs," she said.

The company said it would like apologise to retailers and customers and at this stage, it's "impossible" to say when things will be back to normal.

To combat staff shortages, Tegel said it's retraining head office workers in the factory in order to keep producing chicken.

“One way we can help keep some of our lines running is by drafting in volunteers from head office. We’ve got marketers, planners, accountants, comms, IT people and more heading to our production plant to staff the lines," Segers said.

