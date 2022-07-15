Review: The Phantom of the Open is a hole in one

One of the best movies of the year is about one of the worst golfers of all time.

The Phantom of the Open is in New Zealand cinemas now. (Source: Supplied)

In 1976 a man named Maurice Flitcroft entered the British Open as a professional, despite having no golf experience.

The application for the Open required amateurs to have a handicap and be a member of a club, having neither of these, Flitcroft decided it easier to simply tick the "professional" box.

He went on to shoot the worst score in the history of the Open.

Academy Award winner Sir Mark Rylance stars as Maurice Flitcroft in The Phantom of the Open, telling the story of his many attempts to become a golf legend.

With Rylance in the lead and Sally Hawkins as Flitcroft's wife, it's unsurprising that the performances are the standouts.

Sir Mark Rylance made his name as a theatre actor for many years before Spielberg finally convinced him to join Hollywood in his film Bridge of Spies, which won Rylance an Oscar.

There's a warmth to all the characters he plays and Flitcroft is no different. The man is borderline delusional and his attempts to make it as a golfer get increasingly ridiculous but you just can't help but side with him.

There's a small sub genre of films that The Phantom of the Open fits into, which includes films like Eddie the Eagle, Cool Runnings, even The Disaster Artist. Films which tell the story of incredibly motivated individuals who never give up, even though by all accounts they absolutely should.

The film is a must-see. You don't need to know anything about golf to understand the movie. I mean, it's not like Maurice Flitcroft does either.

If you like smiling and you've ever been terrible at something, this film is for you.