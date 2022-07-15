Over 20k Air NZ customers use Covid flexi policy to postpone travel

Over 20,000 Air New Zealand customers have opted to make use of the airline's Covid-19 flexibility policy these school holidays and postpone their travel.

Air New Zealand planes at Christchurch International Airport. (Source: Getty)

The policy allows customers travelling around New Zealand or overseas to cancel their travel if they are unwell and either put their booking into credit or change their flight and have their change fee waived.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said 57,000 customers had been in touch with the airline over the last week, with many calling to change their travel plans.

As a result, the airline has decided to extend its Covid flexibility policy through until August 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers booked between now and August 31 can hold the value of their fare in credit for 12 months, from the time they requested their credit.

“There’s no doubt it’s a challenging time for everyone. It’s been more than two years of hard mahi, and unfortunately, we’re not out of the woods yet," Foran said.

"Around the world, we’re seeing the disruption continue to bite. We’ve avoided the worst of it here in Aotearoa, and most of our customers are getting to where they need to go. This extra flexibility will give customers a few more options to defer travel to sunnier times."

Customers can opt into credit via the Air New Zealand app or website in the manage booking section, by selecting request a credit.

Today there were 10,470 new Covid cases reported.