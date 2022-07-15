10,470 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, 773 in hospital

There are 10,470 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Friday.

A Covid test. (Source: 1News)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 773 people in hospital with the virus, 11 more than Thursday.

Fourteen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, three more than 24 hours ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry also announced another 16 deaths of people with Covid-19.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1776.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 9994, up from 9826 24 hours ago. For hospitalisations it is 700, up from 499 a week ago, while for deaths it is 16.

Of the people whose deaths were reported on Friday, three were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, one was from MidCentral, two were from Whanganui, five were from the Wellington region, one was from South Canterbury, and one was from Southern.

A total of 3413 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 17,560 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 69,924. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 333 with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, 11,382 community cases were announced.