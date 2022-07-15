Multiple Auckland gang members arrested in police crackdown

A number of gang members have been arrested and charged in Auckland as part of a large police operation to stymie gang activity.

Items seized in Te Atatū including a Head Hunters jacket. (Source: NZ Police)

A man is facing 20 charges in the Auckland District Court after police searched a patched Head Hunter's Te Atatū property this week.

The 30-year-old man was a person of interest to an aggravated robbery in May, where a car was stolen from a Mt Roskill address.

The vehicle that had allegedly been stolen was found, as was a "considerable number" of items of interest, including gang paraphernalia, Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said.

Two guns were also seized, including a loaded MSSA gun. Ammunition, cocaine, cannabis and $7000 were also found at the man's home.

The man has been charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of possession of a restricted firearm, possession of cocaine for supply as well as other charges for drugs, firearms and dishonesty offences.

In a separate incident, police searched two homes in Ōtara and Manurewa after reports of drug dealing, and found a large amount of cannabis and cash at the properties.

Drugs and cash found in Ōtara by police. (Source: NZ Police)

In Ōtara, nearly half a kilo of cannabis was found as well as several thousand dollars of cash.

A Tribesmen patch was also found and seized by police.

A 25-year-old has been charged with possession of cannabis for supply and is before the Manukau District Court.

In Manurewa, $12,000 worth of cannabis was found at the home, along with a pistol.

Cannabis found in Manurewa. (Source: NZ Police)

A 25-year-old King Cobra prospect is also facing a possession for supply charge, as well as shoplifting charges relating to other incidents.

Further south in Papakura, a 43-year-old patched Head Hunter was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm after police searched his home last week.

Three rifles were found at the address, one of which was identified as being stolen in a burglary four years ago.

Guns founds at a Papakura property. (Source: NZ Police)

Finally, in Flat Bush, a 31-year-old man with Killer Beez connections was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and drug charges following a police search.

Police said they had searched the property in relation to a gun incident in late May and found 100 rounds of ammunition, but the home's occupants were not found at the time.

However, police issued another search warrant this month and arrested the man. Over a kilo of cannabis was also found in a car at the address.