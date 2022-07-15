Man attacked by gun-wielding assailant at Ōtaki property

A man who allegedly entered a property in Ōtaki with a gun before assaulting another man inside has been charged.
The incident happened in the Kāpiti Coast town in the early hours of Saturday July 9.
“The victim managed to escape through a window but not before sustaining moderate injuries, including a cut to the head and extensive bruising," police said in a statement.
A search warrant was executed on Tuesday where a .22 firearm and the alleged offender were found.
ADVERTISEMENT
The man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, police said.
The man is due to reappear in Levin District Court on Wednesday July 27.