Man attacked by gun-wielding assailant at Ōtaki property

Source: 1News

A man who allegedly entered a property in Ōtaki with a gun before assaulting another man inside has been charged.

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

The incident happened in the Kāpiti Coast town in the early hours of Saturday July 9.

“The victim managed to escape through a window but not before sustaining moderate injuries, including a cut to the head and extensive bruising," police said in a statement.

A search warrant was executed on Tuesday where a .22 firearm and the alleged offender were found.

The man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, police said.

The man is due to reappear in Levin District Court on Wednesday July 27.

New ZealandWellingtonCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Multiple Auckland gang members arrested in police crackdown

2

10,470 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, 773 in hospital

3

Nelson man wins $1 million playing Instant Kiwi in his car

4

Woman who died after being shot in West Auckland named

5

Unexpected sea surges slam into Cook Islands, Tahiti

Latest Stories

Two dead after reports of gunfire in West Auckland, manhunt underway

Did you see it? Supermoon graces skies worldwide

Protesters retreat as Sri Lankan president sends resignation

Over 20k Air NZ customers use Covid flexi policy to postpone travel

Ricky Stuart blasts NRL over Origin rest mandate

Related Stories

Two dead after reports of gunfire in West Auckland, manhunt underway

Multiple Auckland gang members arrested in police crackdown

Woman who died after being shot in West Auckland named

Image released of car involved in Wellington liquor store ram-raid