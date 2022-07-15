Lowe part of Irish side full of belief heading into decider

Source: 1News

In just under 24 hours, Ireland will have the chance to become one of the most successful touring teams ever to visit these shores with victory in the capital.

After their win in Dunedin last week – their first on New Zealand soil – Wellington beckons as another chance to make history with their first series win over the All Blacks in their own backyard.

Although for one player in particular, Nelson-born former Chiefs winger James Lowe, Saturday’s contest will still be a home game of sorts.

“I've got all from family coming up from Nelson, some arrived today,” Lowe told 1News.

“I literally met my niece for the first time yesterday and she's scared of me!”

There’s no such fear in the Irish squad though, rugby commentator Michael Corcoran said.

“We used to compete against teams with an amount of fear, but that fear is no longer, its been replaced by belief,” Corcoran said.

That belief has been helped by a restructure around 15 years ago; almost a carbon copy of New Zealand Rugby.

“We're based around a structure where we've only got four teams, everyone plays in Ireland and everything feeds from there up to the Irish national team,” Corcoran said.

Sound familiar?

Also a familiar feeling for Lowe is the synergy his squad are playing with.

James Lowe celebrates scoring for Ireland

James Lowe celebrates scoring for Ireland (Source: Getty)

“We're just clicking at the right times,” he said.

“There's a lot of youth, there's a lot of old statesman in the team who are playing really good footy.”

After Saturday’s match, Lowe said he plans to “catch up for coffee” with his wife who has just touched down from Dublin for the Test.

“We actually eloped to Vegas a few months ago and we're having a dinner down in Nelson,” Lowe said.

“I couldn't have scripted it better.”

There will be plenty to talk about in Nelson – one way or the other.

