Image released of car involved in Wellington liquor store ram-raid

Police are appealing to the public to come forward if they have any information about the ram-raid burglary of a liquor store in Wellington’s Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Business on Cleveland Rd, Brooklyn, Wellington following a ram-raid on July 13.

Business on Cleveland Rd, Brooklyn, Wellington following a ram-raid on July 13. (Source: Supplied)

Detective Sergeant Scott Rankin says The Cellar Room was ram-raided at around 3.35am that morning by a red Mazda Demio, which was stolen from Derwent Street, Island Bay.

The two people entered the store and stole a large quantity of alcohol.

The vehicle was later recovered in Westland Road, Mount Cook.

A significant amount of damage was caused to the vehicle and the store, now facing costly repairs.

The stolen red Mazda Demio was used to ram-raid a Wellington liquor store.

The stolen red Mazda Demio was used to ram-raid a Wellington liquor store. (Source: Supplied)

Police want to hear from anyone who may have heard or seen anything on Derwent Street or Westland Road areas in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

They're particularly keen for information about the Demio, or to hear from anyone was offered alcohol from the burglary.

