Black Caps lose Milne for rest of European tour

The Black Caps have been hit with an injury blow with bowler Adam Milne been ruled out of the remainder of the team's European tour with an achilles injury.

Adam Milne celebrates a wicket. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Caps revealed Friday Milne felt pain in his left achilles tendon during the team's first net session in Ireland before a scan confirmed he would need to take time off.

With the recovery timeline for the injury meaning Milne would at best only be available for the final two matches of the Tour against the Netherlands, it was decided he would instead go home on Saturday to begin his rehabilitation.

"We're naturally disappointed for Adam. He's a great character in any team and I am sure he'll apply his strong will to this next phase of rehabilitation," coach Shane Jurgensen said.

"There is still a lot of cricket to come this year including the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, and Adam is determined to make himself available to be part of that selection picture."

Milne's departure means extra bowling cover was needed in the squad for the remainder of the tour so selectors have called up Jacob Duffy who they believe has been impressive in his time away with the Test and ODI squads in England and Ireland respectively.

"We're backing Jacob to step up. He's made an exciting start to his white ball international career," Jurgensen said.

"He's an established performer in our Super Smash and showed on T20I debut against Pakistan that he can transfer those skills to international cricket."

The team have one more ODI remaining against Ireland on Friday at Malahide before the T20 squad travel to Belfast on Saturday ahead of the first T20 on Monday after T20 squad members Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Rippon and Ben Sears joined the team in Dublin yesterday ahead of the series.