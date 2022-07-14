Man injured falling from Auckland roof while fleeing police

A man has been seriously injured after falling from a roof in Auckland while trying to escape police on Thursday morning.

Police said they spotted a vehicle speeding in Takanini at around 4am.

A police spokesperson said officers signalled the vehicle to stop, but it continued to speed.

Officers decided not to pursue the driver but began searching the area to look for the vehicle.

"Shortly afterwards the vehicle was located abandoned at a commercial address at the corner of Great South Road and The Furlong," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said a police Eagle helicopter then spotted two people trying to hide on the roof.

"At this point, attempts have been made to appeal to both people to come off the roof.

"As police have begun to approach the roof, a man attempted to run across the roof and has fallen from the roof, sustaining injuries."

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The second person on the roof, a woman, was taken into custody without incident.

Police didn't rule out laying charges.

