$683m Christchurch stadium gets go-ahead from city council

Christchurch City Council has given the go-ahead to build its new multi million-dollar stadium after a decade of debate.

A rendering of the planned new stadium in Christchurch, Te Kaha. (Source: Supplied)

City councillors have voted 13 to three to go ahead with the $683m state-of-the-art, multi-use arena known as Te Kaha.

The council received 30,000 submissions, of which 77% were in support.

The project has been plagued with problems since it was first proposed, including costing $200m more than initially projected.

Te Kaha project delivery board chair Barry Bragg said a fixed price contract has been reached so ratepayers won’t pay anything more.

He said there is sufficient contingency to cover any issues that might emerge during the build, but he refused to say how much.

With a capacity of up to 37,000 people, Te Kaha will have a solid roof and a retractable pitch in the hope of attracting big concerts and sporting events.

It’s expected to be completed by April 2026.

