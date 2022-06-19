Christchurch stadium project provokes plenty of opinion

Ryan Boswell
By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Christchurch’s new stadium is provoking plenty of opinion, with 19,000 submissions received in the first week of consultation.

With the budget blowing out by more than $150 million, the Christchurch City Council now estimates Te Kaha will cost a total of $683 million to complete.

It has blamed increased building costs for the increase and has asked the public on what it should do next.

There are three options up for consideration, including to increase the budget, hit pause, or scrap the stadium all together.

Feedback on Te Kaha’s future is open for the next two weeks, with the final decision expected on July 14.

New ZealandChristchurch and Canterbury

