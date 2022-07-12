Northland mother shares tips for cooking healthy kai on a budget

A Northland mother is sharing her tips to help whānau make healthy kai on a budget in a bid to combat the high cost of living.

Kirsten Holtz began vlogging in 2020, using knowledge she gained raising seven children on a single income, to start the Facebook page Mummas Kitchen.

She quickly amassed a huge following during the first Covid-19 lockdown by sharing recipes and cooking tips online, and now has 80,000 Facebook followers.

Over the weekend Holtz held a health wānanga at Tai Tokerau Wānanga Marae in Raumanga.

It was part of a winter wellness campaign to encourage whānau to take care of their health.

The workshop was funded by the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre, targeted at kaumātua to help them to learn to cook healthy meals for less, and to prepare for sickness and flu this winter.

“I really want to make sure that they use what they got at home and give them some real basic skills to use kai to make it taste good,” Holtz told Te Karere.

"Get two or three people together so you can buy that 5 kilo bag of chicken. Which will be $5 a kilo for rather than $8 a kilo if you buy it separately."

Holtz hopes by sharing her tips and tricks, she can help whānau to combat the cost of living.