Kamala Harris to address Pacific Islands Forum

In an unprecedented move, US Vice President Kamala Harris will speak virtually to leaders meeting in Suva at the Pacific Islands Forum. She will likely address how the US can deepen engagement in the region.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. (Source: Associated Press)

The announcement comes hard on the heels of the news Kiribati, which has close diplomatic ties with China and is close to US military installations and territories, is leaving the regional body.

There are concerns Beijing is behind Kiribati'a decision to walk away from the regional body.

READ MORE: PM disappointed at Kiribati's Pacific Island Forum withdrawal

ADVERTISEMENT

Federated States of Micronesia David Panuelo told 1News it’s crucial Kiribati comes back to the group, as being outside it means the collective region is vulnerable to outside influences.

“I think the chairman of the forum and every member of the pacific family needs to be doing our best efforts to reach out and we hope that the deep wisdom collectively can help guide our family to be reunited fully, because the reforms have been achieved.

"The other side of the coin is the fracturing of the whole pacific region to me that can cost them a lot,” he said.

It’s believed to be the first time a US Vice President has been included in the Pacific Islands Forum programme – usually development partners engage with leaders after the official meeting.

In 2012 Secretary of State Hillary Clinton went to the Pacific Forum in Rarotonga – but it was to attend the post forum dialogue.

This year the post forum dialogue has been cancelled because of tension over geopolitical influences.

ADVERTISEMENT

In what’s being seen as a diplomatic coup in the geopolitical tussle for influence Harris, who is scheduled to talk for 30 minutes on Wednesday on a US Tuna Treaty Agreement, will also take the opportunity to emphasise US commitment to the region and “celebrate the longstanding bonds”.

Additionally Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environment and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina is expected to arrive in Suva on Tuesday and also meet with regional leaders.

She will be discussing plastic pollution, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.