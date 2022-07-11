PM disappointed at Kiribati's Pacific Island Forum withdrawal

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is disappointed at Kiribati's decision to withdraw from the Pacific Island Forum.

When asked if it had the potential to destabilise the region, Ardern said on Monday that it is a decision made by Kiribati "for its own reasons… and it's based on what has been longstanding issues that in their mind have not been resolved".

She said those issues "very much" related to the role of Micronesia within the forum.

"The forum has sought to try and resolve those… ultimately they haven't been able to do that to the satisfaction of Kiribati."

"I don't believe that means that as a whole, that that's a sign of wider disunity. I think actually rather it demonstrates efforts have been made and I imagine efforts will continue to be made."

She said it was disappointing Kiribati did not feel their needs had been met.

"Kiribati has made its own decision and whilst as a PIF member, that is disappointing to see that they've made that decision. Our job as a forum is to make sure we work with Kiribati as they have requested on issues like climate change and of course the forum does all it can that unity going forward."

1News revealed on Sunday night that Kiribati has withdrawn from the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) with immediate effect, plunging the regional body in to crisis.

Kiribati was one of five Micronesian nations which announced it would be leaving the forum last year after feeling sidelined by bigger countries.

Ardern announced earlier on Monday she would be attending the forum.

She expected the economic recovery from Covid and climate change to be high on the agenda.

"There are members who do not expect to experience climate change in the future – they are experiencing it now," she said.

"This is not a hypothetical."

Speaking about Kiribati's decision, Ardern told Breakfast leaders had been trying to persuade the country to stay and that there had been issues for some time already.

"Of course, [Kiribati] also signalled that they wish to work with the forum on critical issues such as climate change.

"Ultimately, I will leave it to the forum to speak to forum unity. For our part, of course, we would love for there to be that total membership - it is so critical at this time. But that doesn't stop us from being to work together," she said.

1News Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver told Breakfast Kiribati's choice to leave the forum is "incredibly sad" because its citizens deserve to be represented in the region.

"Never before has the forum faced such a crisis. The reason why it is a crisis is because regionalism is playing such a big role at the moment with not just China but other countries' geopolitical interests in the region."

Regardless, work will be done around the Blue Pacific Continent strategy, Dreaver said.

The newly elected Australian government will also be pushed to do more for climate change, she added.

Dreaver said the forum was about Pacific Island nations presenting a united front on the international stage.

It's the first time Pacific leaders will meet face to face since 2019. This year, they will be seeking the endorsement of the Blue Pacific Continent strategy, which looks to the region's priorities to 2050.

The forum will be chaired by Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.