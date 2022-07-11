Search on for ute that overtook logging truck causing Otago crash

Source: 1News

A ute is being sought by police after it overtook a logging truck on SH1 in Otago last Wednesday, causing an oncoming courier van to roll and end up on the other side of the road.

The white Toyota Hilux being sought by police after a near-miss in Otago.

The white Toyota Hilux being sought by police after a near-miss in Otago. (Source: NZ Police)

Police said in a statement the accident happened at around 6.50am on July 6 on SH1 near Titri.

"The driver of the southbound courier van had to take evasive action, swerving off the road, rolling and then ending up on the opposite side of the road."

Police say the driver of the van is "understandably shaken" after he sustained minor injuries.

The incident was captured on dashcam footage by the logging truck.

Police described the incident as "extremely risky behaviour that put the lives of the ute driver and others in danger".

Anyone who witnessed a white Toyota Hilux travelling north on SH1 at around the time of the incident is asked to contact police by calling 105.

New ZealandDunedin and OtagoAccidents

Popular Stories

1

10 youths arrested after Auckland ram-raid

2

Search on for ute that overtook logging truck causing Otago crash

3

'She's had 700 drinks bro' - Kyrgios tries to get fan evicted

4

Govt 'never' stopped worrying about Covid - Jacinda Ardern

5

Severe weather on the way for start of school holidays

Latest Stories

'Lucrative' - Southland oat milk producer gets $6m for facility

Prince George steals the show at Wimbledon final

US man details 'excruciating' monkeypox experience

Monkeypox: Siouxsie Wiles says open borders may mean more cases

Search on for ute that overtook logging truck causing Otago crash

Related Stories

'Money from heaven' $130m of Chch earthquake insurance unclaimed

Electric Queenstown jets part of iwi’s climate change plan

One person dead in three-car Hamilton crash

Artificial intelligence used to boost safety at enviro site