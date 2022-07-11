Search on for ute that overtook logging truck causing Otago crash

A ute is being sought by police after it overtook a logging truck on SH1 in Otago last Wednesday, causing an oncoming courier van to roll and end up on the other side of the road.

The white Toyota Hilux being sought by police after a near-miss in Otago. (Source: NZ Police)

Police said in a statement the accident happened at around 6.50am on July 6 on SH1 near Titri.

"The driver of the southbound courier van had to take evasive action, swerving off the road, rolling and then ending up on the opposite side of the road."

Police say the driver of the van is "understandably shaken" after he sustained minor injuries.

The incident was captured on dashcam footage by the logging truck.

Police described the incident as "extremely risky behaviour that put the lives of the ute driver and others in danger".

Anyone who witnessed a white Toyota Hilux travelling north on SH1 at around the time of the incident is asked to contact police by calling 105.