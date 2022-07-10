Kiwis among world's largest naval exercise in Hawaii

Source: 1News

The world's largest naval exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, is about to get under way in Hawaii.

Kiwis are playing a role on a number of international vessels.

Ahead of the maritime exercise, the public was welcomed on board many international warships.

Vessels have gathered from the Indo-Pacific, including Europe and the Middle East, and North and South America.

The USS Michael Monsoor was clearly a crowd favourite, with a long queue of people lining up to get a glimpse inside.

The technology so special, 1News cameras were not permitted to film it.

Kiwis have a role on several ships. On the USS Mobile Bay, Captain Steve Lenik and his team will be in charge of American fighter jets.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that the sea lanes are open and uncontested by the fictional enemy in this scenario," he said.

On the HMAS Canberra too, a team of Kiwi medics is ready to assist.

The RIMPAC exercise is make believe, with many hoping these ships never need to sail into a real conflict.

WorldDefenceNorth America

