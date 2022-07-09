Live Updates: All Blacks vs Ireland, second Test

Join us for the second test between the All Blacks and Ireland at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. Kickoff at 7:05pm.

All Blacks take on Ireland for the second test of a three game series in Dunedin. (Source: Photosport)

KICKOFF:

6min:

Barrett kicks it towards Ireland's 22m line. James Lowe responds and kicks into the All Blacks 10m line. We have the first scrum of the night at halfway.

3min: NZL 0-7 IRE

IRE TRY! The Irish start strong and are in the All Blacks 22m line. All Blacks defence hanging on as Ireland break through but Andrew Porter is too strong and crosses the line.

Try is converted and Ireland are up 7-0 early.

1min:

All Blacks look to continue their unbeaten run at Forsyth Barr. Referee Jaco Peyper blows the whistle and we're underway. Beauden Barrett kicks us off.

Jaimson Gibson Park kicks the ball in to touch. All Blacks lineout and Ardie powers through.

7:03pm:

Aaron Smith leads a spine-tingling haka with Sam Cane at the front.

7:01pm:

There's a passionate group of Irish supporters in the crowd all decked out in green and singing the national anthem proudly. This is followed by God defend New Zealand as the fans get into it.

6:58pm:

Ireland have won three of their last six tests against the All Blacks and will be desperate to keep the series alive.

Fans eagerly wait for both sides to run out onto the field with an epic contest ahead.

We stand by for the national anthems.

6:40pm:

A sold out crowd is ready to roar at Forsyth Barr Stadium as Dunedin hosts their first All Blacks game of 2022. Playing under the roof with dry conditions will make for a good smoth game of rugby.

6:30pm:

Prop Aidan Ross and halfback Folau Fakatava are set to make their All Blacks debut after being named in the reserves ahead of the second test against Ireland.

Ross' outstanding season for the Chiefs and Fakatava's standout year with the Highlanders has seen them both earn their spot on the test stage.

Tupou Vaa'i is out with Covid and Sam Whitelock won't be playing as he recovers from concussion. This has made room for former Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu to gain a spot on the bench.

Under the normal rules, Tuipulotu would have to play provincial rugby first as he just returned from playing in Japan during the Super Rugby Pacific season.

However the NZ Rugby board have given Head Coach Ian Foster permission to select the lock with the team experiencing more unexpected disruptions this week.

Making his All Blacks debut last week, Leicester Fainga'anuku gets another start against Ireland while Pita Gus Sowakula will come off the bench after a great first test last Saturday where he scored a try in the second half.

Dalton Papalii has been named to start at blindside flanker while Scott Barrett moves into the second row to join Brodie Retallick, with Whitelock out.

The rest of the squad remains the same as the powerful lineup who defeated the Irish in game one at Eden Park 42-19.

As Foster named his squad captained by Sam Cane on Thursday, he said he wants them to strengthen the connections they have made so far and keep their foot on the pedal, with Ireland looking for a comeback.

“While I was delighted at how we performed and the leadership shown in the first Test match, we will need to really lift and improve in some key areas," Foster said. "We know the Irish will throw everything at us this week to keep the series alive.

“We’ve again had challenges this week, but we feel this team has laid a foundation to build on and is desperate to improve against a very determined Irish side.

“The backline remains unchanged with a plan to build on existing combinations from the previous week,” Foster said.

Ireland will be pleased to have their captain Johnny Sexton cleared to play after he sustained a head knock and failed the HIA in game one.

Mack Hansen replaces Keith Earls on the right wing while hooker Rob Herring returns to the squad and will come off the bench.

Kiwi-born players James Lowe and Bundee Aki are other inclusions for the visitors with the former starting on the left wing and Aki joining the reserves.

The Irish look to make history tonight as they have never beaten the All Blacks on NZ soil.

New Zealand has also never lost at Forsyth Barr Stadium dating back to their first match there in 2012.

Squads

All Blacks: 15. Jordie Barrett. 14. Sevu Reece. 13. Rieko Ioane. 12. Quinn Tupaea. 11. Leicester Fainga'anuku. 10. Beauden Barrett. 9. Aaron Smith. 8. Ardie Savea. 7. Sam Cane (captain). 6. Dalton Papalii. 5. Scott Barrett. 4. Brodie Retallick. 3. Ofa Tu'ungafasi. 2. Codie Taylor. 1. George Bower.

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei'aho. 17. Aidan Ross. 18. Angus Ta'avao. 19. Patrick Tuipulotu. 20. Pita Gus Sowakula. 21. Folau Fakatava. 22. Richie Mo'unga. 23. Will Jordan.

Ireland: 15. Hugo Keenan. 14. Mack Hansen. 13. Garry Ringrose. 12. Robbie Henshaw. 11. James Lowe. 10. Jonathan Sexton (captain). 9. Jamison Gibson-Park. 8. Caelan Doris. 7. Josh van der Flier. 6. Peter O'Mahony. 5. James Ryan. 4. Tadhg Beirne. 3. Tadhg Furlong. 2. Dan Sheehan. 1. Andrew Porter.

Reserves: 16. Rob Herring. 17. Cian Healy. 18. Finlay Bealham. 19. Kieran Treadwell. 20. Jack Conan. 21. Conor Murray. 22. Joey Carbery. 23. Bundee Aki.