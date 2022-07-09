Häagen-Dazs mini cups recalled over fumigant contamination

Fumigant contamination has seen Häagen-Dazs mini ice cream cups recalled by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

Häagen-Dazs mini-cups. (Source: Supplied)

The batches affected have best before dates between 04.07.2022, up to and including 21.07.2023.

The product is sold in a 95mL cardboard mini cup as a 4-pack in a cardboard carton.

Only the vanilla cups in the packets have been affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers should return the product to their retailer for a full refund.

The fumigant involved is ethylene oxide, MPI says.

"Ethylene oxide is used as a fumigant for controlling post-harvest insects, moulds, and pathogens in a variety of food," MPI stated.

"The use of ethylene oxide on foods is being phased out worldwide which include New Zealand.

"Due to the low concentration of ethylene oxide, the acute food safety risk is low and for the risk to be of any concern the exposure needs to be continual over a long period of time."

Customers can return the product to their retailer for a full refund.