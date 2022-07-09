Häagen-Dazs mini cups recalled over fumigant contamination

Source: 1News

Fumigant contamination has seen Häagen-Dazs mini ice cream cups recalled by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

Häagen-Dazs mini-cups.

Häagen-Dazs mini-cups. (Source: Supplied)

The batches affected have best before dates between 04.07.2022, up to and including 21.07.2023.

The product is sold in a 95mL cardboard mini cup as a 4-pack in a cardboard carton.

Only the vanilla cups in the packets have been affected.

Customers should return the product to their retailer for a full refund.

The fumigant involved is ethylene oxide, MPI says.

"Ethylene oxide is used as a fumigant for controlling post-harvest insects, moulds, and pathogens in a variety of food," MPI stated.

"The use of ethylene oxide on foods is being phased out worldwide which include New Zealand.

"Due to the low concentration of ethylene oxide, the acute food safety risk is low and for the risk to be of any concern the exposure needs to be continual over a long period of time."

Customers can return the product to their retailer for a full refund.

New ZealandFood and Drink

Popular Stories

1

Man missing from Wellington home since Tuesday

2

Locals came to aid of woman who died in Grey Lynn assault

3

People charged over mass brawl on Whangārei street

4

Man seriously injured in Rolleston shooting

5

Counterfeit $50 notes used at South Auckland businesses

Latest Stories

Twitter ready to sue Elon Musk over failed takeover

From Nuku'alofa to North Dunedin: Fakatava realises ABs dream

Councils spend millions upgrading to meet new water rules

Man missing from Wellington home since Tuesday

Hamilton, Russell crash in Austria qualifying; Verstappen on pole

Related Stories

New Zealand's chocolate exports grow by 40% in three years

Creative freedom in cups of Wellington hot drink lovers

Tongan community concerned about changes to pig farming

Supermarket competition watchdog to be established