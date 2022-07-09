From Nuku'alofa to North Dunedin: Fakatava realises ABs dream

On Saturday evening, Folau Fakatava’s gamble on himself as a teenager will get its biggest return to date.

Folau Fakatava all smiles at the All Blacks' captain's run at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. (Source: Photosport)

Having become one of the most eye-catching players in world rugby, Fakatava will don the black jersey for the first time when he comes off the bench in the All Blacks’ second Test against Ireland in his newfound home of Dunedin.

Fakatava arrived in New Zealand just over five years ago from Tonga on a scholarship to Hastings’ Boys High.

Mark Ozich, who coached Fakatava both at the school and in the NPC, recalled the energetic halfback’s arrival vividly.

“The first day I walked in I thought, ‘who's this kid?’

“He was out the gate… the amount of times I walked into the changing room at lunchtime, he was cutting guys hair to get some extra money.”

Ozich said he had plenty of respect for Fakatava even then.

“It's hard to fathom, at 15, leaving everything you know, leaving home, going to a different country, a different language with just a belief and desire to become an All Black.”

Despite home sickness, a local Tongan family, the school and then the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union took Fakatava under their wing.

But the young star was also showing signs of his champion heart too.

“I reckon that first year we went through a dozen pairs of boots for him because he would just give them away to other kids in the community,” Ozich said.

“He had nothing.”

Folau Fakatava signs autographs at the All Blacks' captain's run. (Source: Photosport)

As his talents continued to blossom, Magpies and Highlanders skipper Ash Dixon made sure Fakatava headed south for Super Rugby in 2019, convincing then-Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger to sign him.

“I could see the potential in this kid,” Dixon said.

“He just needed nurturing I guess and a bit of help. [Aaron and I] were talking and talking and talking - he hadn't seen a lot of him and I said, ‘you've got to trust me and you've got to sign this guy’.”

The decision paid off, with Fakatava thriving in the southern environment with All Blacks great Aaron Smith on board as a mentor.

In return, the Highlanders gained another confident halfback – and so have the All Blacks.

“He will always back himself and express himself and I think the All Blacks will give him the keys to do that,” Dixon said.

From Nuku'alofa to North Dunedin with Hastings in-between , Folau Fakatava realises a dream Saturday in his new home.