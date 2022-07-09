Counterfeit $50 notes used at South Auckland businesses

People are being asked to be on the lookout for counterfeit $50 notes after some were used at businesses in the South Auckland suburbs of Manukau and Manurewa.

One of the counterfeit $50 notes used at a Manukau business. (Source: Manukau Business Association)

The notes were first picked up being used in Southmall in Manurewa, but businesses in Manukau are the latest to come across the fake cash.

The fake notes have been described as papery in feel and photos posted by the Manukau Business Association show the transparent window is empty of a bird's silhouette, map of New Zealand, a 3D feature showing the monetary value and delicate silver ferns.

Part of one note also has its serial number cut off.

A police spokesperson told 1News the fake notes had been presented to businesses recently.

"Police across Tāmaki Makaurau are currently following positive lines of inquiry to establish the source of these banknotes," they said.

"The investigation is ongoing and includes reviewing available CCTV footage."

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has clear guides outlining security features of New Zealand bank notes and how to spot counterfeit ones.

If someone is trying to pass a person a fake banknote, they are asked not to accept it and tell the police.

If given a banknote which may be fake, people are asked to put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further and get in touch with the police.

People can get in contact with the police on 105 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.