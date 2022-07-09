Bullet holes to blossoms: One woman brings joy back to Bucha

When Canadian Ivanka Siolkowsky arrived in Ukraine's devastated town of Bucha in May some people had lost everything. But as well as organising food donations, clothing and school supplies, this volunteer also tried something different - she picked up her paintbrush.

Ivanka Siolkowsky's bullet holes transformed into art. (Source: Supplied)

By Caitlin McGee

"I met a man who lost everything in the war. His son was killed defending the people of Bucha and his house had burned to the ground," Siolkowsky said in an Instagram post.

The man told her his favourite flowers were daffodils.

"Daffodils were the only thing growing around his yard after his house was bombed and burned to the ground," she said. "So I got to work."

Siolkowsky started a painting project across the town called #bulletsofbucha where, after gaining home owners' permission, she would turn the bullet holes into blossoms like daffodils, daisies, poppies and forget-me-nots.

The sunlight on the fences and grooves of walls made the surfaces incredibly hot to paint and at first she was uncertain about how the town would feel about it, but "they seemed to enjoy it" she said. And soon she had some help when a 4-year-old girl called Anja from across the street joined her.

Brutalised Bucha

The Ukrainian town of Bucha sits about 30km outside of the capital Kiev and is believed to be the scene of some of the worst crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops during its invasion.

Civilians were allegedly killed, tortured and raped by Russian troops who occupied, destroyed and looted the town for three weeks in March.

In a detailed report released in April, Human Rights Watch accused Russian forces of a litany of war crimes and showing contempt and disregard for human life.

"Nearly every corner in Bucha is now a crime scene, and it felt like death everywhere," said Richard Weir, crisis and conflict researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Even though Russian troops had left Bucha when Siolkowsky arrived in May, the town was brutalised and bearing scars of the occupation.

"The stories I heard from the women of Bucha were horrific. Told with tears, shock, yet somehow also smiles and laughter with hope for the future," she said.

Painting stops but aid goes on

Originally a professional organiser from Toronto but with Ukrainian heritage, Siolkowsky began her volunteering project helping families who had fled across the border to Poland.

She was there for more than two weeks after the war broke out and helped 144 unaccompanied children cross the border to find safety before she caught pneumonia and went back home to Canada to recover.

She then decided to return but this time to go into Ukraine cities where she used money raised from donations to supply 42 families with food boxes and helped 100 orphans get much needed food, clothing and school supplies.

After another trip home, she is now back in Ukraine for a third stint.

She spoke to 1News from Eastern Ukraine - the focus of Russia's military which is bombarding the Donbas region.

She had to wipe her phone and couldn't reveal her exact location.

"Safety first," she said.