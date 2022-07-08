Warriors confirm Andrew Webster as new coach

Former Warriors assistant coach Andrew Webster has been confirmed as the club’s new head coach, returning to Mt Smart after a successful stint as part of the Panthers’ coaching staff.

Andrew Webster. (Source: Photosport)

The 40-year-old Australian becomes the ninth coach, including those who have taken the role on an interim basis, since Ivan Cleary left the club at the end of the 2011 season.

Webster was an assistant at the Warriors under Andrew McFadden in 2015 and 2016, when the Kiwi side finished 13th and 10th respectively.

Under-fire Warriors CEO Cameron George said Webster had a “great understanding” of the club as he announced Webster was taking up a three-year deal.

“He truly believes in what our club has, our values, what we stand for and where we can go,” George said.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to secure a coach of his calibre.”

Webster has been an assistant at the Wests Tigers, Parramatta Eels and Panthers, as well as the Warriors. He also spent time as an assistant at Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League.

“He has terrific experience at three clubs, not least at the Penrith Panthers where he played such a critical role in helping them to the premiership last season," George said.