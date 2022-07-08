Large repatriation of Moriori ancestral remains welcomed at Te Papa

A significant repatriation of Moriori ancestral remains has been welcomed in a ceremony at Te Papa, bringing their descendants’ dream of a homecoming to Rēkohu one step closer after over 20 years of negotiations.

One-hundred-and-eleven kōimi t’chakat Moriori, and two Māori ancestral remains were welcomed in a hokomaurahiri (repatriation ceremony) in Wellington on Friday.

It’s the largest-ever return of karāpuna (ancestors) belonging to a single imi (iwi or tribe), returning to Aotearoa from London’s Natural History Museum.

Maui Solomon, Moriori descendant and Hokotehi Moriori Trust chair, says it was emotional, but also a celebration.

“It was emotional and I had tears in my eyes coming in and it was an awesome welcome from the mana whenua.

"But for me it's a happy occasion. This is just a stepping stone for them going back to Rēkohu."

Moriori ancestral remains were taken from Rēkohu (Chatham Islands) in their hundreds for a number of reasons, including trade, exchange, and as curiosities.

Collecting on the island began in the mid-1860s, with kōimi taken in such large numbers it’s believed they may represent the most collected people in the Pacific.

Solomon says the belief that Moriori were becoming extinct also drove the desire to collect.

“So there was a frenzy to gather curiosities and skeletal remains and do research and that sort of thing and so a lot of our karāpuna kōimi ended up overseas.

“But of course, we’re not an extinct people, contrary to popular belief.”

Arapata Hakiwai, Kaihautū/Māori co-leader at Te Papa Tongarewa, has played a key part in negotiations.

“I think the world’s changing now, but there was a great reluctance for museums in particular and universities to accept what happened during the colonial period. But now I think there’s now more courage and more honesty now that the world is saying it’s not right.”

He says the remains shouldn’t have been taken in the first place.

“There was an absolute abhorrent disrespect, mostly under the guise of enlightenment and science in the pursuit of knowledge. But we know that that was absolutely wrong.”

There are still hundreds of ancestral remains yet to be repatriated.

“We’ve got a team that has been researching their whereabouts of Māori tīpuna and Moriori karāpuna for a large number of years.

“I’m just looking forward to the day when all of our ancestors are back home.

“We stand here with the Moriori people to rejoice today.”

Friday’s repatriation also includes almost 200 karāpuna (Moriori ancestral remains) from Otago University, Tūhura Otago Museum, Canterbury Museum, Whanganui Regional Museum and Auckland War Memorial Museum.