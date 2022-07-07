Ex-Parliamentary Counsel Office staffer charged with fraud

Source: 1News

A former staff member of the Parliamentary Counsel Office, the agency responsible for drafting and publishing New Zealand legislation, has been charged with fraud.

A judge's hammer (file picture).

In a statement, Chief Parliamentary Counsel Cassie Nicholson said the alleged fraud was detected by internal processes.

The alleged fraud, obtaining funds by deception, relates to an invoice of $55,200 in 2019.

“When I became aware of the alleged fraud, after the employee had left, I acted immediately in line with PCO’s fraud policies, which included referring the matter to the police,” Nicholson said.

“I am deeply disappointed this has happened because the Parliamentary Counsel Office stands on its integrity.

“My priority now is to ensure that justice is done, and that the money is recovered for the New Zealand taxpayer.”

