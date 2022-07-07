5000 pieces of underwear, gym gear, found in Melbourne home

Source: 1News

A police raid on a Melbourne home uncovered thousands of pairs of underwear and gym clothes.

File image of underwear

File image of underwear (Source: istock.com)

Police are now calling for anyone who may have items stolen in Melbourne's northern suburbs to come forward, after Wednesday's raid in Reservoir.

An estimated 5000 pieces of women's clothing were discovered - mostly underwear - but also activewear, 9News reports.

There were no reports of arrests but investigations are continuing.

Police said earlier in the week they were investigating a number of robberies in the area.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

Popular Stories

1

Second video shows brightness of fireball seen in lower North Island

2

Ex-Cheer star jailed for child sex abuse photos

3

Cordons lifted on North Shore street that was swamped by armed police

4

Dramatic footage shows police pin down man in Auckland's Devonport

5

Major banks cut two-year mortgage rate

Latest Stories

Calls for more support in Tāneatua amid ongoing gang tensions

Second video shows brightness of fireball seen in lower North Island

Four arrested in connection to Auckland mall stabbing

5000 pieces of underwear, gym gear, found in Melbourne home

Ex-Parliamentary Counsel Office staffer charged with fraud

Related Stories

Fourth Covid shot will be offered to all Australians over 30

Ardern addresses China, Russia in significant foreign policy speech

July 4 parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd attack

Monkeypox possibly spreading in Australia