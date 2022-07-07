5000 pieces of underwear, gym gear, found in Melbourne home

A police raid on a Melbourne home uncovered thousands of pairs of underwear and gym clothes.

File image of underwear (Source: istock.com)

Police are now calling for anyone who may have items stolen in Melbourne's northern suburbs to come forward, after Wednesday's raid in Reservoir.

An estimated 5000 pieces of women's clothing were discovered - mostly underwear - but also activewear, 9News reports.

There were no reports of arrests but investigations are continuing.

Police said earlier in the week they were investigating a number of robberies in the area.