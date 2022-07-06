Woman lit on fire in random Toronto bus attack dies

A woman who was lit on fire by a man in a random Toronto, Canada bus attack in June has now died from her injuries.

Toronto bus file image. (Source: istock.com)

According to CBC News, the attack happened around midday on Friday, June 17 at Toronto's Kipling Station.

Police say a man on the bus poured liquid on the woman then ignited it.

On Wednesday, CBC News says police confirmed the woman has died from her burn injuries.

Police say the attack appears to be a "random, hate crime".

Tenzin Norbu, 33, had been charged with attempted murder over the incident and a homicide investigation is now underway.