Toddler orphaned after parents killed in July 4 parade shooting

The parents of a two-year-old toddler are among seven people killed during the July 4 parade shooting near Chicago.

Irina and Kevin McCarthy. (Source: GoFundMe)

Friends and family of the victims, Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy 37, have taken to social media to mourn the couple and send support.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money to help their suddenly orphaned son, Aiden McCarthy, who is now under the care of his grandparents.

The page has raised more than NZ$1.5 million, as of Wednesday 12pm.

The organiser of the page said the fundraiser was set up to support him and the caregivers who will be tasked with raising, caring for, and supporting Aiden, who has been “left in the unthinkable position, to grow up without his parents.”

Aiden was rescued from the shooting after a woman and her companions saw him pinned under his father, who was unconscious, while she was on her way to get breakfast, The Daily Beast reported.

A Fourth of July parade-goer runs for cover after gunfire was heard in a Chicago suburb (Source: Associated Press)

The woman, Lauren Silva, told the outlet that while she took Aiden back to her car, her boyfriend and his son tried to help his father, who was bleeding.

Silva later detailed to The New York Times that she was told first responders were unable to stop the father’s bleeding and had covered him with a blanket.

The other victims identified by The Lake County Coroner’s Office include Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park; Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park, and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico.

US authorities are still investigating the gunman's motive behind the shooting.