'Significant' drug dealing network uncovered in Northland, Auckland

An eight-month investigation by the police has uncovered a "significant" drug dealing network centred in Northland and Auckland.

Methamphetamine seized during Operation Campbell. (Source: NZ Police)

Seven people with reported links to the Head Hunter and King Cobra gangs have been arrested over the last two days as a result, National clan lab manager Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Holmes said.

Searches across Northland, Auckland and Christchurch overnight and on Tuesday morning have seen around 5kg of methamphetamine seized, along with three firearms and ammunition, and around $100,000 in cash.

Cash in a lunchbox seized during Operation Campbell. (Source: NZ Police)

The searches also saw a large commercial clan lab, capable of producing multiple kilograms of methamphetamine per cook, identified and dismantled. It was operating out of the Far North.

Holmes said it was all part of Operation Campbell which targeted a methamphetamine manufacturer who had established a distribution network across the country.

He said six men and one woman, aged from 18 to 52, had been arrested. They face a total of 50 charges, including manufacture and supply of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and participating in an organised criminal group.

Those arrested will be appearing in the Kaitāia, Auckland and Christchurch district courts in the coming days.

Holmes said police are confident the operation will result in a major disruption to the supply of methamphetamine in these regions.

"Police cannot rule out further arrests as the investigation is ongoing."